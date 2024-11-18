IIOJK-based National Conference (NC) President and ex "Chief Minister" of the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir state, Dr Farooq Abdullah has bitterly criticized the hardliner BJP for its apparent lack of concern for Jammu, accusing the party of neglecting the region's development

MIRPUR ( AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 18th Nov, 2024) IIOJK-based National Conference (NC) President and ex "Chief Minister" of the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir state, Dr Farooq Abdullah has bitterly criticized the hardliner BJP for its apparent lack of concern for Jammu, accusing the party of neglecting the region's development.

Speaking at a function in occupied Srinagar late,Sunday, Abdullah pointed to issues like poor road conditions, unreliable power supply, high unemployment, toll plazas, job outsourcing, mining activities, and the rise of large retail chains as evidence of the BJP’s indifference in the Jammu region, says a report reaching here on Monday from the line of control.

He questioned the BJP's unfulfilled promises, asking where the promised jobs, roads, schools, and hospitals were after nearly a decade.

Abdullah asserted that under the leadership of "Chief Minister" Omar Abdullah, a "democratic government" in the IIOJK would ensure comprehensive development in Jammu.

He also underscored the significance of the 'Darbar Move,' an old tradition that was discontinued by Delhi's installed "lieutenant governor-led administration" in 2021, the report said.

This practice, the report underlined, involved the occupird state "government" functioning alternately in Srinagar and Jammu every six months and was seen as a symbol of unity between the two regions.

Abdullah stressed that this tradition not only promoted unity but also supported economic and community relations.

Farooq Abdullah expressed disappointment saying that the BJP viewed the 'Darbar Move' as a hindrance to its agenda, resulting in its cessation.

He asserted that an NC-led "government" under Omar Abdullah would work to revive this tradition to. what he asserted bridge divisions and foster unity.

He underlined the importance of embracing Jammu and Kashmir's diversity, with the aim of achieving development and harmony across the entire region of IIOJK state, the report revealed.

