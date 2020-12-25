UrduPoint.com
Farooq For Releasing All Detainees To Strengthen Democracy

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 12:05 PM

Farooq for releasing all detainees to strengthen democracy

Resident, National Conference and head of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), Farooq Abdullah on Friday asked the authorities to release all those detained recently if they want democracy to survive in territory, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOLK)

According to Kashmir Media Service, Farooq Abdullah speaking to reporters after chairing the first meeting of PAGD leaders following District Development Council (DDC) polls at his Gupkar residence in Srinagar, demanded immediate restoration of 4-G internet services.

Asked whether PAGD would stay or break now that DDC polls are over, he said: "We are here to stay and nobody should have any doubt about it.

"Speaking on the occasion, PAGD leader and Peoples Conference Chairman, Sajad Lone expressed gratitude to those who voted in the recently concluded DDC polls and also to those who did not vote for alliance candidates.

He, however, said the authorities were acting in a partisan manner and were confining people either to houses or in Police Stations. "It should resist from this and not humiliate the great verdict of DDC polls," Lone said. "History is witness that who tried to humiliate the people's verdict ended up in a disaster. Under no circumstances, should democracy be tinkered with," he said.

