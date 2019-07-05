Farooq Haider calls for joint efforts of AJK, APHC for highlighting Kashmir issue

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Friday called for AJK government and APHC leadership's joint efforts to highlight Kashmir issue over the globe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Friday called for AJK government and APHC leadership's joint efforts to highlight Kashmir issue over the globe.

He expressed these views while addressing at the inauguration of International Journal of Kashmir Study under the auspices of Policy and Research Forum.

The PM said, Kashmiris had rendered unmatched in the ongoing freedom struggle. He said political and economic stability in Pakistan strengthens Kashmir liberation struggle.

Pakistan wants peaceful relation with India but it should not be construed as weakness, he explained.

He said India was a despotic power that had unleashed a reign of terror in Occupied Kashmir through its 700,000 forces. Indian held valley was the largest military zone in the world.

He recalled that Kashmiri leadership had passed resolution of accession to Pakistan even before creation of the country. "We could present our case better by entering into world power corridor", he said.

He pointed out that it was India that took Kashmir issue to UNSC but despite many changes in the world, Kashmir issue could not be resolved.

Narendra Modi would make bids to change the pattern of the region in the next five years he said. India's narrative exists all over the world which needed to be countered, he remarked.

"We are paying more attention to improve the quality of education in the State, said adding Prime Minister Imran Khan was also focusing on education sector.

On the occasion Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam said Pakistan would continue political, moral and diplomatic support of people of Kashmir.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking effective measures to highlight Kashmir at international level.

He strongly condemned Indian actions from across the LoC as a result of which 5 Pakistani soldiers were martyred.

He appealed the international community to prevail upon India to stop such operations that are damaging the peace of the region.