Farooq Haider Condemns Unprovoked Indian Along LoC

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 07:42 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Wednesday strongly condemned the unrelenting and unprovoked Indian firing at civilian population residing along the Line of Control (LoC).

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that India had been continuing unprovoked firing along the LoC for a long period and particularly targeting innocent citizens.

Terming the Indian firing on civilian population as sheer violation of human rights, the Prime Minister said that India didn't paused its aggressive posture even during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said targeting civilian population in the holy month of Ramazan is indeed a coward act, which clearly indicated that Indian occupant forces have crossed all limits of brutalities.

Raja Farooq Haider said valiant people residing alongside the LoC were standing shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan Army to defend the motherland. "Indian unprovoked firing could never demoralize them and they were always ready to secure every inch of the homeland", he added.

He said Indian unprovoked firing at LoC was an attempt to divert the attention of the international community from the deteriorating human rights situation in the held valley.

The Prime Minister said that India could no more deceive the world as the global community was well aware about its nefarious motives.

