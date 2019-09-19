UrduPoint.com
Farooq Haider Urges World To Help Resolve Kashmir Issue

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 06:14 PM

Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Thursday urged the international community and human rights organizations to help resolve Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Thursday urged the international community and human rights organizations to help resolve Kashmir issue.

Talking to Turkish media, he said the Indian army had martyred 100,000 Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir.

As many as 10,000 women became widows and husbands of many were missing and it was not known whether they were alive or dead.

The occupying Indian army dishonoured 10,000 women and girls aged seven to 80 years. Modi was the Hitler of this region and he had hegemonic designs, he added.

He said Modi had planned to carry out massacre of Kashmiris after the lockdown of occupied Kashmir.

Curfew had been imposed in the occupied Kashmir for the last 46 days and the valley had been turned into the biggest jail of the world, he added.

