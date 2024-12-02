Farooq lambaste Indian govt for continual rising anti-Muslim approach

Lambasting Indian incumbent hardliner BJP led ruling clique for its continual rising anti-Muslim approach in the country, ex "Chief Minister" of IIOJK and President of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference, Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Monday emphasized the delivery of equal rights to the minority Muslim community and an end to increased communal hatred in India

MIRPUR ( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 2nd Dec, 2024) Lambasting Indian incumbent hardliner BJP led ruling clique for its continual rising anti-Muslim approach in the country, ex "Chief Minister" of IIOJK and President of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference, Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Monday emphasized the delivery of equal rights to the minority Muslim community and an end to increased communal hatred in India.

Speaking to media in occupied Srinagar, he said the incidents in Sambhal and Ajmer Sharif, Dr. Abdullah reiterated that the Indian Constitution guarantees equal rights to all citizens, including the major minority Muslim community and called for overcoming the rising communal tensions and unrest among the minorities besides India's own low-caste citizens, the report said.

Dr. Abdullah while touching upon the ugly situation of the Muslim community in India, emphasized that with over 24 crore Muslims in the country, they should not be marginalized.

"Don't throw them into the sea. Take them along, that's what the Constitution of India says in reality," he urged.

Dr. Abdullah further urged the Indian government to address the issue of reservations, ensuring that open merit holders do not suffer as a result. "It is important that the New Delhi takes cognizance of this issue," he remarked.

He underlined that since the Constitution of India has given equal rights to all, including Muslims, the communal hatred among minorities, including Muslims, is a matter of grave concern, which must be ended, he urged.

Commenting on the Israel-Gaza conflict, Dr. Farooq Abdullah welcomed the recent ceasefire but condemned the ongoing attacks on Sham in Gaza by Israel and the USA. He urged an immediate halt to the violence, adding, "Innocents should not die," said the report.

