ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Political analysts have said that Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government's August 5, 2019 and subsequent actions in the territory are clear violations of the UN resolutions on Kashmir issue, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the political experts and analysts in their interviews in Srinagar said Jammu and Kashmir is an international dispute on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) agenda. They said holding of UNSC meetings on Kashmir is nullification of Indian claim that Kashmir is its internal matter while UN military observers stationed in Jammu and Kashmir is another proof that Kashmir is an international dispute.

They pointed out that Indian attempt to remove the Kashmir dispute from the UNSC agenda shows its disregard for the UN itself. "India can't remove Kashmir from UNSC agenda unless the dispute is resolved as per Kashmiris' aspirations. Indian plans to change IIOJK's demography is flagrant violation of UN resolutions," they added.

The political experts and analysts maintained that India's denial of right to self-determination to the Kashmiris is the cause of Kashmir dispute.

They said final settlement of the Kashmir dispute lies in implementation of the UN resolutions, which call for plebiscite under the UN auspices to enable the Kashmiris decide their fate by themselves.