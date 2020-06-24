UrduPoint.com
Fascist Modi's Troopers Are Killing Innocent Kashmiri Youth In Fake Encounters: IOK

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 02:28 PM

Indian troops are killing innocent Kashmiri youth in fake encounters to suppress the Kashmiris' ongoing struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination, in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Indian troops are killing innocent Kashmiri youth in fake encounters to suppress the Kashmiris' ongoing struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

As per analytical report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, the killing of innocent Kashmiri youth by Indian troops in fake encounters has become an order of the day. The report citing relatives of the martyred youth said, Indian army is involved in picking up the youth either from jails or from houses and killing them in stage-managed encounters after falsely labeling them as over-ground or underground workers of banned organizations.

It pointed out that the Indian Army has a history of the extrajudicial killing of innocent and unarmed Kashmiris in the occupied territory and Pathribal and Machil fake encounters are its examples.

The report said India is carrying out massacre of Kashmiri youth to intimidate the Kashmiris into submission. "India is continuously killing innocent and peaceful Kashmiris. Every other day, Indian troops kill youth in staged encounters," it added.

The report said that during the last couple of years the Indian troops have intensified the so-called cordon and search operations across the occupied territory to create a sense of fear among the Kashmiri masses. It maintained that under an inhuman practice, the Indian authorities are now denying the dead bodies of the martyred youth to their families and burying them at unknown locations to prevent massive participation of people in the funeral prayers.

The report said it is the high time for the international community, particularly the UN, to take cognizance of genocide of Kashmiris and hold India accountable for its war crimes in occupied Kashmir.

