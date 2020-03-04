Fate of Kashmiris to be decided though democratic way: Masood Khan

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan Wednesday said that the fate of Kashmiris would be decided only though democratic way

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan Wednesday said that the fate of Kashmiris would be decided only though democratic way.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, he said "We have to seek support of civil society in the United States in the wake of current scenario, in which US is not targeting Indian Prime Minister Narindra Modi for committing human right violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&JK)." He said that Modi's fascist government was not only targeting Kashmiris and other Muslims in India, but was following the foot prints of Hitler, Mussolini and Malsovic. There was no example in the strategic history of the world even during Second World War like India had converged its 900,000 troops in a small territory of IOJ&K, he expressed.

President Masood Khan said the public gathering and cheering for Donald Trump at Ahmed Abad ground was cosmetic show.

The poor people all across India were questioning the attitude of Indian government toward minorities, he added.

All the western media including CNN and Reuters criticized US President over his statement about Narindra Modi for promoting religious tolerance in India, he added.

To a question about President Trump's offer for mediation on Kashmir issue, Masood Khan said that Pakistan had to see pros and cons and keep its own interest supreme. Pakistan and Azad Kashmir always welcomed such offer but questioned India involved in genocide, could be agreed for these talks?He said that the participation of imprisoned Kashmiri leadership of Occupied Kashmir was another question to be answered before talking about such talks, he added.

The AJK President categorically said that no mediation on Kashmir could be succeeded without participation of Kashmiris.