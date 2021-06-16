FBR issues income tax return form for Tax Year 2021

FBR issued income tax return forms for Year 2021 to enable tax payers to file their returns from July 01, 2021

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :FBR issued income tax return forms for Year 2021 to enable tax payers to file their returns from July 01, 2021.

According to an official sources of the AJK State Inland Revenue Department of AJK government,the FBR issued SRO 730(I)/2021 dated June 11, 2021 to issue draft income tax return forms for salaried persons, business individuals, Association of Persons and corporate entities,the sources told APP here on Wednesday.

The FBR sources have also invited comments on the draft income tax return forms within seven days from the issuance of the SRO.

Last year,the FBR had taken stern stance by not extending the last date for filing income tax returns beyond December 08, 2020 in case of salaried persons, business individuals and Association of Persons.

Further, it had also announced that the return filing for tax year 2021 would be started from July 01, 2021, the sources added.

The last date for filing income tax returns by salaried persons, business individuals, AOPs and companies having special year was September 30.

Meanwhile, the due date for filing income tax returns by corporate entities having normal fiscal year was December 31, the sources concluded.