FCDO Meets Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2025 | 11:45 PM
A delegation led by Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Humanitarian Advisor Ms Heidi Karibora on Wednesday met with Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood Khan to discuss mutual partnership for the development of Mirpurkhas district
The meeting aimed to strengthen collaboration between the district administration and partner organizations, including Concerned Worldwide, THARDIP, IOM, and WFP to improve infrastructure and complete government public welfare projects.
On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner briefed the delegation on the steps taken by the district administration to improve Mirpurkhas, including the construction of houses for flood-affected people and the formation of a District Disaster Management Authority.
He also highlighted the administration's efforts to deal with natural disasters and emphasized the need for partner organizations to expand their work to benefit more people. The district administration has also reclaimed 2,000 acres of land under the anti-encroachment campaign.
During the meeting, Ms Karibora emphasized that the purpose of her visit was to review the current situation and prepare a report to ensure all possible cooperation and support for future emergencies.
The meeting concluded with a commitment to work together to develop Mirpurkhas district and provide assistance to those in need.
