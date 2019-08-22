UrduPoint.com
FCO Minister Expresses Concern Over Situation In IoK

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 09:00 PM

British Foreign and Commonwealth Minister for UN and South Asia, Lord Tariq Ahmed of Wimbledon has expressed concern over the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, which he said was being closely monitored by the United Kingdom

LONDOND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :British Foreign and Commonwealth Minister for UN and South Asia, Lord Tariq Ahmed of Wimbledon has expressed concern over the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, which he said was being closely monitored by the United Kingdom.

He stated this at a meeting with Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom Mohammad Nafees Zakaria who called on the FCO Minister on Wednesday.

According to a statement of Pakistan High Commission issued here Thursday, the High Commissioner, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, called on the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) Minister (Minister for the Commonwealth, the UN and South Asia), Prime Minister's Special Representative on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict and Prime Minister's Special Envoy on Freedom of Religion or Belief, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon to review bilateral relations and regional situation, particularly the evolving situation in Jammu & Kashmir under Indian occupation.

The High Commissioner informed the FCO Minister that in the wake of significant developments taking place in the regions of the two countries' location, they discussed ways to exploit the opportunities to the mutual advantage and cooperate to deal with the challenges facing the two regions.

They agreed to maintain close contact to further expand relations in diverse fields, particularly in the sectors of economy.

High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria also briefed the FCO Minister on the gross human rights violations in IoK and the evolving situation with bearing on regional security.

Pakistan's High Commissioner said that Indian unilateral actions, inter alia, were systematically changing the demography of IoK. In this context, he referred to the UN Security Council Resolutions, which categorically forbid any material change in the state of Jammu & Kashmir till the amicable resolution of the dispute.

He also invited attention to the shutdown of communications of IoK with outside world for two weeks and conveyed Government of Pakistan's concern.

The FCO Minister underscored that the UK attached high importance to its relations with Pakistan.

The Minister expressed UK's keen interest in enhancing economic partnership with Pakistan.

He also noted the concern expressed over the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir, which he said was being closely monitored by the UK.

