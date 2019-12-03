Fear, intimidation continue to prevail in IOK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An atmosphere of fear and intimidation continues to prevail in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region as Indian military lockdown entered 121st straight day, Tuesday, in Indian occupied Kashmir

According to Kashmir Media Service, restrictions under Section 144 are enforced amid continued heavy military presence. internet across all platforms and prepaid cellular networks are shut and messaging continues to remain suspended.

People in the besieged valley continue to observe civil disobedience to show their resistance to the August 5 illegal moves adopted by the Indian government in IOK.

As part of this movement, Kashmiris do not open their shops except for a few hours in the morning or evening. They also stay away from schools and offices. Public transport largely remains off the roads as well.

According to a report, students from Muslim-majority Kargil studying in Jammu feel that New Delhi is undermining their aspirations. The report citing students from Kargil said that a majority of them were unhappy with the way the ruling BJP govt has fiddled with Article 370 and that they see the bifurcation of IOK as detrimental to their Muslim identity.