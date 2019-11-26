Fear, uncertainty continue to grip In occupied Kashmir on 114 days

In occupied Kashmir, 114 days on, atmosphere of fear and uncertainty continue to grip whole Kashmir, especially the Kashmir Valley and parts of Jammu region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 )

According to Kashmir Media Service, uneasy calm is prevailing in the Valley as businesses remain largely shut, schools and offices wear a deserted look. Prepaid phone and SMS services remain snapped. Same is the case with internet, both mobile and broadband.

On the conclusion of his 4-day visit to Kashmir, former BJP leader Yash want Sinha speaking to reporters in Srinagar said that the situation in the Valley after the abrogation of Art 370 was not normal and that an atmosphere of fear was prevailing there.

He also warned that the situation will deteriorate further if New Delhi doesn't change its behavior pertaining to Kashmir.

