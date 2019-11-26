UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fear, Uncertainty Continue To Grip In Occupied Kashmir On 114 Days

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 04:07 PM

Fear, uncertainty continue to grip In occupied Kashmir on 114 days

In occupied Kashmir, 114 days on, atmosphere of fear and uncertainty continue to grip whole Kashmir, especially the Kashmir Valley and parts of Jammu region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :In occupied Kashmir, 114 days on, atmosphere of fear and uncertainty continue to grip whole Kashmir, especially the Kashmir Valley and parts of Jammu region.

According to Kashmir Media Service, uneasy calm is prevailing in the Valley as businesses remain largely shut, schools and offices wear a deserted look. Prepaid phone and SMS services remain snapped. Same is the case with internet, both mobile and broadband.

On the conclusion of his 4-day visit to Kashmir, former BJP leader Yash want Sinha speaking to reporters in Srinagar said that the situation in the Valley after the abrogation of Art 370 was not normal and that an atmosphere of fear was prevailing there.

He also warned that the situation will deteriorate further if New Delhi doesn't change its behavior pertaining to Kashmir.

According to a report, Indian army has faced 23 attempted cyber attacks so far this year, or around two every month. The number of attempts was substantially higher than witnessed last year, the report added.

Related Topics

India Internet Army Mobile Visit Jammu Srinagar New Delhi Same SMS Media

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council organises governance workshop ..

11 minutes ago

LG to invest 20 bln won in SoftBank Venture's AI f ..

2 minutes ago

S. Korea's Hyundai Motor to build vehicle manufact ..

2 minutes ago

Reem Al Hashemy: Dubai Expo 2020 is a UAE Expo

56 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler pardons prisoners on 48th National Day

56 minutes ago

Hajj policy announcement likely by mid December

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.