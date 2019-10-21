UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fear, Uncertainty Continue To Grip IOK On 78th Day Today

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 03:53 PM

Fear, uncertainty continue to grip IOK on 78th day today

In Indian occupied Kashmir, the environment of fear and uncertainty continues to grip the Kashmir Valley as well as Muslim majority areas of Jammu region and Ladakh division due to the ongoing Indian military lockdown, which entered 78th day, today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, the environment of fear and uncertainty continues to grip the Kashmir Valley as well as Muslim majority areas of Jammu region and Ladakh division due to the ongoing Indian military lockdown, which entered 78th day, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service, besides ban on internet across all platforms, prepaid cellular services continue to remain suspended. Shops and business establishment except for few hours in the morning and evening continue to remain shut, educational institutions are deserted and public transport is off the roads.

Presence of government employees in the offices remains thin. The shutdown is seen as a mark of silent protest against India's occupation and its Aug 5 illegal move.

Besides hitting hard lakhs of customers, particularly students, professionals and media persons, the total gag on internet is severely affecting health services in the territory.

There is a shortage of life saving drugs as the internet shutdown makes it difficult for chemists to place online orders and receive deliveries on time.

Amid growing demand of post-paid connections in the Kashmir valley, all the major telecom operators have been ordered by the authorities not to convert pre-paid SIM cards into post-paid ones in the territory.

The decision not to convert pre-paid SIM cards into post-paid ones comes close on the heels of strict directions issued by the Indian police to all the telecom operators in the Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Shortage Protest Internet Police Business Drugs Jammu Muslim Media All Government

Recent Stories

Govt may detain JUI-F Chief, top leaders if talks ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches communication EXPO countdow ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistan names exciting young fast bowling stars M ..

38 minutes ago

Exhumation of Spanish Dictator Franco's Remains to ..

3 minutes ago

Rs 94.79 bln to be spent on 232 schemes under ADP ..

3 minutes ago

Russia to Support Amendment of Syria-Turkey Adana ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.