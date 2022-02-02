UrduPoint.com

February 5 To Be Observed As Kashmir Solidarity Day In Japan: Chairman KSFJ

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2022 | 01:15 PM

By Sohail Ali Chairman,Kashmir Solidarity Forum Japan, Barrister Shahid Majeed said February 5 will be observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day in Japan to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and to condemn Indian forces' atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :By Sohail Ali Chairman,Kashmir Solidarity Forum Japan, Barrister Shahid Majeed said February 5 will be observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day in Japan to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and to condemn Indian forces' atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to APP from Tokyo on Wednesday,he said that India's illegal occupation has created an alarming situation in Jammu and Kashmir where innocent people are being killed every day by the Indian forces which failed to curb Kashmiris voice for freedom .

Chairman, KSFJ said on February 5 he will submit a resolution to the UN Representative Office in Tokyo on the behalf of "Kashmir Solidarity Forum Japan" reminding the United Nations it's pledge made to the people of Kashmir ,accepting their right of self determination. " A similar resolution will also be submitted to the Indian Embassy in Tokyo , he added He said India has been trying to enforce its aggressively hostile agenda in the entire region ever since, and the entire world clearly knows India's frustrated efforts for establishing its so-called supremacy in the region.

Barrister Shahid Majeed said the heinous designs of the Indian government to maintain its illegal hold on Jammu and Kashmir has put the safety and future of South Asia at stake.

Chairman KSFJ said that Kashmiris had been fighting for their birthright for the last seven decades and would continue the independence movement till it reached its logical conclusion.

He said that Kashmiris around the Line of Control and around the world observe February 5 every year as Kashmir Solidarity Day to renew their pledge for their struggle for independence.

He said said that Kashmiri people would never accept India's occupation of their land.

He said New Delhi and human rights organizations and international powers should realize the ground reality and resolve the ongoing conflict in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Barrister Shahid Majeed expressed with concern that the situation in Kashmir was getting worse with each passing day and Kashmiri people's quest for freedom was gaining momentum consistently. He said the day was not far when people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir would get their legitimate right of freedom.

He said that India presents itself as a so-called champion of human rights, while the Fascist Modi government is inflicting immense atrocities on the minorities living in India and is bent upon changing the proportion of population in Kashmir.

He said that more than 900,000 Indian soldiers have put eight million Kashmiris under siege and made the occupied territories the largest prison in the world. "Despite all these inhuman acts India has not been able to dampen the determined spirit of freedom loving Kashmiri people", asserted Chairman, KSFJ.

