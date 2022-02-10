UrduPoint.com

FG E-Eyes Commemorates Kashmir Day

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 02:08 PM

FG E-Eyes, Garrison, Bahawalpur Cant Thursday organized a ceremony here to pay rich tributes to struggle of Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir for their freedom from India

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :FG E-Eyes, Garrison, Bahawalpur Cant Thursday organized a ceremony here to pay rich tributes to struggle of Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir for their freedom from India.

A ceremony was organized by FG E-Eyes, Garrison, Bahawalpur Cant, a press release issued here said.

The students presented tablues to pay rich tributes to struggle of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir.

The participants urged the international community to come forward and play their due role for ensuringfreedom of Kashmiris from India.

More Stories From Kashmir

