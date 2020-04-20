UrduPoint.com
Firestorm Rising In India, IOJK More Dangerous Than Corona: AJK President

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 06:30 PM

Modi regime wants to invoke Nuremberg-like laws against Muslims

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th April, 2020) The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that world must prepare for the firestorm brewing in India and Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir after the promulgation of Nuremberg-like discriminatory laws by Narendra Modi government and warned that it would be more uncontrollable than the coronavirus.

"A rafts of laws being passed by India are uncannily similar to the Nuremberg Laws, that were introduced against Jews by Hitler’s Nazi regime in 1935, and supplemented later”, the President said.

In an interview with an English journal, he said that Nuremberg Laws deprived Jews of their German citizenship, of their right to vote and to hold public office, prohibited marriages between Jews and Germans forbade German females from working as domestic servants in the Jews’ houses, stopped Jews from flying the German flag and banned the practice of medicine by Jews.

He said that what Hitler had done in the third and fourth decade of the last century, is now being repeated by the Modi regime in occupied Kashmir and in India today. The laws, he said, are being imposed to deprive the Kashmiri people of their identity, lands, and businesses, and besides promoting Hindu culture in Kashmir, thousands of Kashmiri youth are being incarcerated in concentration camps. He maintained that similarly, Muslims are being targeted in the Assam state of India and they are being deprived of the Indian nationality, while the BJP leaders are publicly saying that this experiment would be repeated throughout India.

The AJK president said that a popular movement against the citizenship and other discriminatory laws has started in India, and the international community particularly the United Nations, International Commission of Jurists and International Law Commission need to get deeply involved.

Saluting the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet for filing an application urging the Supreme Court of India to make the UN body a third party in a petition challenging the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, the AJK president said that Bachelet has tried to fulfil her international obligations.

He recalled that a big block comprising 751 members of the European Parliament had passed more than six resolutions in January this year, and had condemned the Indian discriminatory citizenship law and the Indian actions in occupied Kashmir. These resolutions of condemnation, he went on to say, had particularly noted that the Indian citizenship act and other actions will create the "statelessness" crisis in the world. This warning by the European politicians serves as an SOS call for the whole international community.

The AJK president warned that the storm rising from the imposition of Nazi-like laws in India and occupied Kashmir would be more dangerous than coronavirus, and it would be more difficult to control. As a consequence of these Indian actions, hundreds of thousands of refugees will move to Asia-Pacific, Europe and North American regions by land and sea routes because they would consider themselves safe in these regions than India.

