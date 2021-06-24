UrduPoint.com
First Delta Plus Variant Case Of COVID Detected In Jammu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Detection of the first case of deadly Delta Plus variant of Coronavirus amid threat of the possible third wave of the deadly COVID-19 has created tension in the Jammu region which witnessed the total collapse of health infrastructure in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Principal Government Medical College Jammu, Dr. Shashi Sudan has confirmed that the first case of the new Delta Plus variant of Coronavirus in J&K has been detected in Katra. She, however, said that the patient continues to be asymptomatic.

Reports said that as per normal routine, samples were collected from all COVID-positive patients and outside for tests. These samples were sent for genome sequencing to National Central for Disease Control (NCDC). One of the tests returned positive for the Delta Plus variant.

Within minutes after confirmation of the first case of Delta Plus variant, authorities swung into action.

All hospitals were put on alert and officers were directed to keep strict monitoring of the situation.

On the preparedness to deal with the third Covid wave, which is believed to affect children, authorities in J&K claimed that preparations are afoot to set up pediatric wards with ICU.

Over 40 cases of the Delta plus variant, classified as a variant of concern (VOC), have been detected in India so far.

According to reports, the highly infectious Delta variant (B.1.617.2) of COVID -19 that was first found in India is feared to have mutated into the Delta Plus variant.

"As of now among the samples sequenced (45000+) in India, Delta plus variant � AY.1 �has been observed sporadically in Maharashtra, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh, with around 40 cases identified so far and no significant increase in prevalence,", the Union Health Ministry said in its statement.

These three states have been advised to strengthen surveillance and take appropriate public health measures.

