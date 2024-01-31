First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest

Surraya Khursheed, 85, Azad Jammu Kashmir's first lady member of the AJK Parliament and widow of ex AJK President K.H Khursheed, laid to rest in Lahore Wednesday afternoon, her family sources confirmed to media here this evening

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Surraya Khursheed, 85, Azad Jammu Kashmir's first lady member of the AJK Parliament and widow of ex AJK President K.H Khursheed, laid to rest in Lahore Wednesday afternoon, her family sources confirmed to media here this evening.

The honourable woman who was born into a well-known political family in Jammu and Kashmir, passed away late on Tuesday after a protracted illness.

At cavalry ground Lahore Cantt, she was buried in her ancestor's graveyard.

People from all walks of life as well as refugees from Jammu and Kashmir residing in Pakistan attended the funeral prayer.

APP/ahr/