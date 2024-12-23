First Winter Rainfall, Snowfall In Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK)
Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2024 | 06:59 PM
The long wait for winter weather in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has come to an end with the first rainfall in the plains and snowfall in the upper regions
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 23rd Dec, 2024) The long wait for winter weather in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has come to an end with the first rainfall in the plains and snowfall in the upper regions.
After three months of dry weather, the region welcomed significant precipitation starting late Sunday night.
The lake district of Mirpur experienced light rain on Monday morning, bringing relief from the dryness and making the weather noticeably colder.
In the upper reaches of the scenic Neelam and Leepa valleys, the first snowfall of the season began, greatly lowering temperatures.
While daytime temperatures dropped, nighttime conditions became extremely cold in the mountainous areas of AJK.
The recent dry spell had led to an increase in seasonal illnesses such as allergies, flu, and fever and had critically reduced water levels in rivers and dams.
Various areas including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Neelam, Leepa valleys, Kotli, Bhimbher and Rawalakot received their first taste of winter weather with heavy rainfall making residents reach for warmer clothing.
In the snow-covered Neelam and Leepa valleys, locals were advised to stay indoors to avoid the harsh weather conditions.
Reports indicate that rain in Mirpur continued intermittently throughout the day.
The Meteorological Department has forecasted that rain in the plains and snowfall in the mountains will continue over the next 24 hours.
Both AJK and Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir had been experiencing dry weather for the past three months.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Gold price remains unchanged in local markets
'Sindhi Culture Day' to be held tomorrow at NPC
First winter rainfall, snowfall in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)
AJK PM condemns terrorist attack on security check post in South Waziristan
People of Punjab experiencing real change now: Azma
Rawalpindi Police held 13 law breakers
Banks to remain closed on 25th
SCCI President highlights CPEC as a Game-Changer for Pakistan's Development
Eco-friendly packaging factory, Al-Khair Corrugated Carton Factory inaugurated
PITB Holds Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony at ASTP
Atalanta fight back to take top spot in Serie A, Roma hit five
IESCO catches 4,245 power pilferers since September 2023: Muhammad Naeem Jan
More Stories From Kashmir
-
First winter rainfall, snowfall in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)44 seconds ago
-
AJK PM condemns terrorist attack on security check post in South Waziristan45 seconds ago
-
AJK takes leap in agricultural development with inauguration of Olive Oil Extraction Unit, Mushroom ..5 days ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq remembers Kashmiri leader Ch. Ghulam Abbas5 days ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir(AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq remembers Kashmiri leader Ghulam Ab ..6 days ago
-
Polio eradication campaign successfully continues 2nd successive day in AJK6 days ago
-
Ghulam Abbas's dream for completion of Pakistan will come true, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minist ..6 days ago
-
Inflicting pain on Kashmiris in IIOJK will always leave serious ramifications: IFJHR Chief6 days ago
-
Scholars Call for Global Action on Kashmir and Palestine at International Forum in Istanbul6 days ago
-
Mirpur-AJK KPC remembers APC Peshawar victims with tribute on their 10th martyrdom anniversary7 days ago
-
MUST University ranks first in AJK in UI GreenMetric world rankings 20247 days ago
-
Kashmiri rights outfit sounds alarm over human rights abuses in IIOJK10 days ago