First Winter Rainfall, Snowfall In Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK)

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2024 | 06:59 PM

First winter rainfall, snowfall in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)

The long wait for winter weather in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has come to an end with the first rainfall in the plains and snowfall in the upper regions

After three months of dry weather, the region welcomed significant precipitation starting late Sunday night.

After three months of dry weather, the region welcomed significant precipitation starting late Sunday night.

The lake district of Mirpur experienced light rain on Monday morning, bringing relief from the dryness and making the weather noticeably colder.

In the upper reaches of the scenic Neelam and Leepa valleys, the first snowfall of the season began, greatly lowering temperatures.

While daytime temperatures dropped, nighttime conditions became extremely cold in the mountainous areas of AJK.

The recent dry spell had led to an increase in seasonal illnesses such as allergies, flu, and fever and had critically reduced water levels in rivers and dams.

Various areas including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Neelam, Leepa valleys, Kotli, Bhimbher and Rawalakot received their first taste of winter weather with heavy rainfall making residents reach for warmer clothing.

In the snow-covered Neelam and Leepa valleys, locals were advised to stay indoors to avoid the harsh weather conditions.

Reports indicate that rain in Mirpur continued intermittently throughout the day.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted that rain in the plains and snowfall in the mountains will continue over the next 24 hours.

Both AJK and Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir had been experiencing dry weather for the past three months.

APP/ahr/378

