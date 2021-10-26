Five civilians injured in Bandipore grenade blast

Five people were injured in a grenade blast in Bandipore district on Tuesday, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Five people were injured in a grenade blast in Bandipore district on Tuesday, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The blast took place near Indian forces' banker which left around five people injured in Sumbal area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The injured have been shifted to Community Health Center (CHC) Sumbal for treatment before they were moved to Srinagar hospital.

The officials said that the troops and police personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the area.