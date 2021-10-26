UrduPoint.com

Five Civilians Injured In Bandipore Grenade Blast

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 12:10 PM

Five civilians injured in Bandipore grenade blast

Five people were injured in a grenade blast in Bandipore district on Tuesday, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Five people were injured in a grenade blast in Bandipore district on Tuesday, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The blast took place near Indian forces' banker which left around five people injured in Sumbal area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The injured have been shifted to Community Health Center (CHC) Sumbal for treatment before they were moved to Srinagar hospital.

The officials said that the troops and police personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

Related Topics

India Injured Police Jammu Srinagar Media

Recent Stories

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 China achieves quantum computational advantage in ..

China achieves quantum computational advantage in two mainstream technical route ..

2 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Tues ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 Accelerating vivo’s 5G journey: Interview with T ..

Accelerating vivo’s 5G journey: Interview with Tamrakar Rakesh, 5G Standard Ex ..

21 minutes ago
 Chinese Foreign Minister Calls on Taliban to Be Op ..

Chinese Foreign Minister Calls on Taliban to Be Open, Protect Rights of Women, C ..

6 minutes ago
 Five dead, 11 injured in north China vehicle pileu ..

Five dead, 11 injured in north China vehicle pileup

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.