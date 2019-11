Five killed in Ramban road accident in Jummu

(@FahadShabbir)

Jammu (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th November, 2019) In occupied Kashmir, five persons were killed in a road accident in Ramban district.The accident occurred when a car skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Devsole in Panthiyal area on Srinagar-Jammu Highway in the district.

The victims were identified as Muhammad Ramzan Reshi, Sushil Kumar, Avtar Singh, Vikram Singh and Sikander Singh.