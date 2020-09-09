Five more innocent youth arrested in IIOJK

Indian troops and police arrested five more youth in Kulgam and Ramban districts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops arrested two youth from a truck near Jawahar Tunnel in Qazigund area of Kulgam district. The truck driver and a person travelling in it were detained, a police officer told media men.

They have been identified as Bilal Ahmed and Shahnwaz Ahmed Mir, both residents of Shopian.

The Indian police also arrested three more youth from Ramban district in Jammu region. The police arrested three youth in Hajin area of Bandipora district, yesterday, and labeled them as the over-ground workers of freedom fighting organization.

Meanwhile, Indian troops continued their cordon and search operations in several areas of Kupwara and Badgam districts on the 3rd consecutive day on Wednesday.