Flood-like situation, landslides continue IIOJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) : In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir, the flood like situation on Wednesday emerged in Peer Panjal region due to heavy rainfall since mid last night.

According to the reports reaching here from across the line of control, A 35 year old man Muhammad Shokit Son Muhammad Hussain, Resident of Gola Nari village of Manjakote tehsil died after a Cattle Shed caved in.

His body was removed from the debris site by locals of the area, the report said.

Similarly, in Mendher Tehsil of occupied Poonch District at least five buffalos were perished when a cattle shed, belonging to one Haji Aslam collapsed due to heavy rainfall since mid last night.

The rescue operation was going on by locals on self-help basis, one local said said.

The report revealed that most of the rivers were flowing over danger mark and normal life disrupted as many roads were blocked due to landslide and collapse of several suspension bridges in the occupied territory.

The report revealed that Kalajhangar Bridge was damaged due to heavy land sliding that resulted in disconnecting many villages from tehsil headquarters.

Meanwhile district administrations in IIOJK issued an advisory and control rooms established at tehsil level and requested people not to move towards vulnerable and flood prone areas and stay at safer places.