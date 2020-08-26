UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flood-like Situation, Landslides Continue IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 10:31 PM

Flood-like situation, landslides continue IIOJK

In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir, the flood like situation on Wednesday emerged in Peer Panjal region due to heavy rainfall since mid last night

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) : In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir, the flood like situation on Wednesday emerged in Peer Panjal region due to heavy rainfall since mid last night.

According to the reports reaching here from across the line of control, A 35 year old man Muhammad Shokit Son Muhammad Hussain, Resident of Gola Nari village of Manjakote tehsil died after a Cattle Shed caved in.

His body was removed from the debris site by locals of the area, the report said.

Similarly, in Mendher Tehsil of occupied Poonch District at least five buffalos were perished when a cattle shed, belonging to one Haji Aslam collapsed due to heavy rainfall since mid last night.

The rescue operation was going on by locals on self-help basis, one local said said.

The report revealed that most of the rivers were flowing over danger mark and normal life disrupted as many roads were blocked due to landslide and collapse of several suspension bridges in the occupied territory.

The report revealed that Kalajhangar Bridge was damaged due to heavy land sliding that resulted in disconnecting many villages from tehsil headquarters.

Meanwhile district administrations in IIOJK issued an advisory and control rooms established at tehsil level and requested people not to move towards vulnerable and flood prone areas and stay at safer places.

Related Topics

India Flood Line Of Control Died Jammu Man SITE From

Recent Stories

UAE consumer prices down 2.36 pct YoY

4 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses State of ..

2 minutes ago

Unilabs Laboratories UAE’s 1st private labs to g ..

34 minutes ago

UN chief calls for addressing root causes of the R ..

2 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif medically fit enjoying luxurious life ..

3 minutes ago

Iran's Rouhani Praises Cooperation Between Tehran, ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.