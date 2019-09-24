The Foreign Office on Tuesday rejected the baseless messages circulating on the social media aimed at undermining Pakistan's successful campaign in Geneva to highlight the grave human rights' violations committed by Indian forces in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The Foreign Office on Tuesday rejected the baseless messages circulating on the social media aimed at undermining Pakistan's successful campaign in Geneva to highlight the grave human rights' violations committed by Indian forces in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal in response to a question said the situation had become particularly dire since the imposition of the curfew in IO&JK on 4th August.

The spokesman highlighted the joint statement by a cross-regional group of over 50 countries demanding India to immediately lift the lockdown, end use of force including pellet guns, release political prisoners and implement recommendations of UN Reports on Jammu and Kashmir released in 2018/2019.

The joint statement is a mechanism which is being used in the Human Rights Council to express the collective voice of member and non-member states of the Human Rights Council.

The spokesman mentioned that in addition, a number of statements had been made by different regional and political groups, UN member states and International Non-Governmental Organizations (INGOs) on the worsening human rights situation in IoJK.

The High Commissioner for Human Rights expressing her serious concern also reported on the current grave human rights situation in IoJK, he added.

"From amongst the various options available to us, a considered decision was taken in favour of a Joint Statement with cross-regional wide support. No voting has taken place at this session of the Human Rights Council todate. Any speculation in this regard is, therefore, completely specious and fictitious," he added.

The spokesman said considering the actions taken by India in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir transgressing all limits of legality, human rights and humanitarian norms, Pakistan would remain relentless in its efforts to seek measures to alleviate the suffering of the Kashmiri people.

"Due to Pakistan's efforts Kashmir has today been acknowledged as the situation of immense concern at the Human Rights Council as it will at the UNGA," he said.