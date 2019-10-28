Food control authority to be made functional within few months, AJK-Legislative Assembly told

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir AJK ) Legislative Assembly (LA) was told Monday that food control authority had been established in the region which was dysfunctional due to nonavailability of funds however, with the allocation of funds the authority would be made functional within few months.

Minister for Food Syed Shukat Shah, while responding to a question, told the House that the authority had been established after the enactment of a law but the regulations were still to be approved by the government.

Shah further told the House that the funds required to made the authority functional had not been approved and released by the finance department and expressed his optimism that the required funds would be allocated within few months.

He said the food control act was passed by the legislative assembly in September 2017 and the authority under the law had been constituted but it could not be made functional due to unavailability of funds and other reasons.