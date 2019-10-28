UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Control Authority To Be Made Functional Within Few Months, AJK-Legislative Assembly Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 07:48 PM

Food control authority to be made functional within few months, AJK-Legislative Assembly told

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly (LA) was told Monday that food control authority had been established in the region which was dysfunctional due to nonavailability of funds however, with the allocation of funds the authority would be made functional within few months

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly (LA) was told Monday that food control authority had been established in the region which was dysfunctional due to nonavailability of funds however, with the allocation of funds the authority would be made functional within few months.

Minister for Food Syed Shukat Shah, while responding to a question, told the House that the authority had been established after the enactment of a law but the regulations were still to be approved by the government.

Shah further told the House that the funds required to made the authority functional had not been approved and released by the finance department and expressed his optimism that the required funds would be allocated within few months.

He said the food control act was passed by the legislative assembly in September 2017 and the authority under the law had been constituted but it could not be made functional due to unavailability of funds and other reasons.

Related Topics

Assembly Azad Jammu And Kashmir September 2017 Government

Recent Stories

RAK, Pakistan discuss economic cooperation

6 minutes ago

NCEMA, UNDRR discuss cooperation

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets French FM

36 minutes ago

Women Fill Almost 30% of Seats in Syrian Constitut ..

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar bans movement of whea ..

3 minutes ago

KP Youth Affairs Directorate shifted to Hayatabad

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.