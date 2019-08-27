Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprises Turkish counterpart of latest situation in IOK

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday called Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlt avusoglu and apprised him of the latest situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, arising out of India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday called Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlt avusoglu and apprised him of the latest situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, arising out of India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019. Among other things, the foreign minister stressed that the Indian actions were in violation of UNSC Resolutions and international law and posed a serious threat to peace and security, a Foreign Office press release issued here said.� The foreign minister underlined, in particular, the gravity of the human rights situation owing to the inhuman lockdown of millions of Kashmiris for over three weeks now. The foreign minister underscored that the situation warranted immediate actions including complete lifting of the curfew, removal of restrictions on movement, peaceful assembly and release of political prisoners.

� The foreign minister thanked the Turkish Foreign Minister for Turkey's steadfast support to Pakistan on all issues and particularly its principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. The foreign minister also conveyed deep appreciation for President Recep Tayyip Erodogan's strong support for the Kashmir cause expressed at every juncture.�The Turkish Foreign Minister reaffirmed Turkey's abiding support for Pakistan and the people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir. He said that Turkey would continue to be in solidarity with the Kashmiri people for the realization of their rights.

The two Ministers also reaffirmed the exceptional quality of Pakistan-Turkey relations based on complete mutual trust and support on each other's national causes.