UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Apprises Turkish Counterpart Of Latest Situation In IOK

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 04:59 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprises Turkish counterpart of latest situation in IOK

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday called Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlt avusoglu and apprised him of the latest situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, arising out of India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday called Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlt avusoglu and apprised him of the latest situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, arising out of India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019. Among other things, the foreign minister stressed that the Indian actions were in violation of UNSC Resolutions and international law and posed a serious threat to peace and security, a Foreign Office press release issued here said.� The foreign minister underlined, in particular, the gravity of the human rights situation owing to the inhuman lockdown of millions of Kashmiris for over three weeks now. The foreign minister underscored that the situation warranted immediate actions including complete lifting of the curfew, removal of restrictions on movement, peaceful assembly and release of political prisoners.

� The foreign minister thanked the Turkish Foreign Minister for Turkey's steadfast support to Pakistan on all issues and particularly its principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. The foreign minister also conveyed deep appreciation for President Recep Tayyip Erodogan's strong support for the Kashmir cause expressed at every juncture.�The Turkish Foreign Minister reaffirmed Turkey's abiding support for Pakistan and the people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir. He said that Turkey would continue to be in solidarity with the Kashmiri people for the realization of their rights.

The two Ministers also reaffirmed the exceptional quality of Pakistan-Turkey relations based on complete mutual trust and support on each other's national causes.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Foreign Office Turkey Jammu August 2019 All Million

Recent Stories

Over 16,000 irregular migrants leave Istanbul

30 seconds ago

Joint venture strikes oil, gas discovery in Kohat

32 seconds ago

Norway says timing of EFTA-Mercosur pact 'awful'

6 minutes ago

Iran court jails two for spying for Israel

6 minutes ago

Italy's M5S Says to Meet With Center-Left Only Aft ..

4 minutes ago

Northern Fleet Hydrographical Service Confirms Dis ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.