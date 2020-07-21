Former AJK CJ to face case in HC for receiving official vehicle on depreciation price

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court Tuesday while hearing a writ petition against former chief Justice of AJK Supreme Court, Justice (R) Ibrahim Zia Chaudhary rejected respondent's plea for reconstitution of the bench and directed his counsels to file reply of the petition before next hearing on July 29

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court Tuesday while hearing a writ petition against former chief Justice of AJK Supreme Court, Justice (R) Ibrahim Zia Chaudhary rejected respondent's plea for reconstitution of the bench and directed his counsels to file reply of the petition before next hearing on July 29.

A division bench of the AJK High Court comprising on acting chief Justice Mr. Justice Azhar Saleem Babar and Justice Raja Sadaqat Hussain was hearing a writ petition filed by 3 lawyers Syed Zulqarnain Naqvi advocate, Yaser Gilani advocate and Waheed Awan advocate against Justice (retd) Ibrahim Zia for receiving an official vehicle on depreciation price after his retirement.

The court had sought replies from the respondents, but one of the respondent Justice (retd) Ch.

Ibrahim had filed an application expressing his reservations on one member of the bench and sought reconstitution of the bench which was turned down.

The bench observed that the objections of respondent No 9 (Mr. Zia) were baseless and the judges of the high court were under oath to discharge their duties in accordance with the constitution directing the counsels of the respondents to file reply of the petition before next date of hearing and adjourned the hearing till July 29.

The petitioners have challenged the decision of the law department to transfer an official vehicle having a market price of more than 9 million rupees for Just Rs. 0.45 million on his retirement and prayed the court to declare the action was unlawful and direct the government to take the vehicle back from the respondent.