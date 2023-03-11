UrduPoint.com

Former AJK President K H Khursheed Remembered On 35th Death Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2023 | 09:44 PM

Former AJK President K H Khursheed remembered on 35th death anniversary

Special events to commemorate the 35th death anniversary of former President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir K.H.Khursheed concluded across the valley on Saturday with the renewal of the pledge to continue his life mission to make Kashmir's freedom movement a complete success

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Special events to commemorate the 35th death anniversary of former President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir K.H.Khursheed concluded across the valley on Saturday with the renewal of the pledge to continue his life mission to make Kashmir's freedom movement a complete success.

The concluding ceremony to mark the death anniversary of Khursheed Hassan Khursheed was held at his mausoleum in Muzaffarabad on Saturday where Quran Khawani was held. Besides, a special function was held to pay glorious tributes to the departed hero of Kashmir's freedom struggle.

Participants from across the AJK and various parts of Pakistan visited the mausoleum to offer prayer for the departed soul and other martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir.

They also placed a floral wreath on his grave.

Addressing a ceremony to mark the death anniversary of Khursheed-e-Millat, the speakers urged Pakistan to immediately take up the Kashmir issue in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for ensuring the settlement of the much-delayed Kashmir dispute without further delay.

They said that late K.H.Khurshid rendered great services for the cause of Kashmir struggle for the liberation of the motherland from the Indian yoke and for the achievement of their legitimate right to self-determination.

