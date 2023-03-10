Former AJK President K H Khurshid remembered for selfless service

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Friday said the late president Khurshid Hasan Khurshid's services for the promotion of democracy, rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution, would be remembered for a long time to come

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Friday said the late president Khurshid Hasan Khurshid's services for the promotion of democracy, rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution, would be remembered for a long time to come.

Terming K H Khurshid as a true democrat, the AJK PM said in a statement, coinciding with the eve of 35th death anniversary of the former president of AJK, that "Khurshid e Millat's(K H Khurshid) selfless service to society and his unwavering struggle for democracy was a glowing chapter in the AJK's parliamentary history.

Referring to the late leader's political philosophy, the AJK PM said, " Freedom of the Indian Illegally Held Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the accession of the entire state to Pakistan was the ultimate objective of his year's long struggle.

" "KH Khurshid also played an important role in Tehreek-e-Pakistan," the AJK PM recalled, adding that there was a dire need to educate the young generation about his valuable contributions to the state.

He asked the younger generation to study the life of KH Khurshid and take guidance from his struggle.

The AJK PM remarked that Khurshid e Millat had set a unique example of honesty, trust and patriotism in the field of politics.

He also remembered K H Khurshid's simplicity and humility, while recalling his death in a road accident travelling in a public transport vehicle as an ordinary passenger with only Rs.37 in his pocket.