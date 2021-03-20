UrduPoint.com
Former AJK President Syed Ahmed Shah's 31st Death Anniversary Will Be Held On Mar 21

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 08:57 PM

Former AJK President Syed Ahmed Shah's 31st death anniversary will be held on Mar 21

Kashmiris dwelling both sides of the Line of Control - AJK and IIOJK and rest of the world have chalked out capacious programs with adequate arrangements to commemorate 31st death anniversary of illustrious leader of the Kashmir freedom movement and ex President of Azad Jammu Kashmir State Ghazi-e-Millat Syed Ali Ahmed Shah across Azad Jammu Kashmir on Sunday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Kashmiris dwelling both sides of the Line of Control - AJK and IIOJK and rest of the world have chalked out capacious programs with adequate arrangements to commemorate 31st death anniversary of illustrious leader of the Kashmir freedom movement and ex President of Azad Jammu Kashmir State Ghazi-e-Millat Syed Ali Ahmed Shah across Azad Jammu Kashmir on Sunday.

Special simple but impressive ceremonies under prevailing SOPs designed to avert threat of corona virus.

It ill be held in capital city of Muzaffarabad besides his ancestral Mirpur city and other places to pay rich tributes to the departed kashmiri leader for his life time services to the Kashmir cause.

Major ceremony to mark the anniversary will be held at Mirpur University of Science & Technology City Campus Mechanical Hall in his native city of Mirpur at 10.30 a.m on Sunday under the auspices of Syed Ali Ahmed Shah Memorial Society. Quran Khawani will be held for the departed soul besides the schedule special function to pay rich tributes to the departed Kashmiri leader, Syed Nishat Hussain Kazmi, Chairman Ali Ahmed Shah Memorial Society told APP here Saturday - while unveiling the death anniversary programs to pay rich tributes to the elderly departed Kashmiri leader.

People from various parts of AJK will visit the mausoleum of the late leader in Mirpur Sunday morning to offer fateha for the departed soul and other martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir besides praying for the early success of Kashmir freedom movement, Kazmi said.

Born in 1901 at old Mirpur city, late Syed Ali Ahmed Shah got his preliminary education in the old Mirpur city and later from the Mission school in Srinagar . He joined the British India army in 1923 as Lieutenant. Later on he performed an active role in the Kashmir freedom struggle after the retirement from 20-year British-India military service before and after 1947.

Late Syed Ali Ahmed Shah was awarded the titles of Ghazi-e-Millat in acknowledgement of his great services to the Kashmir cause and for the progress and prosperity of the liberated territory of AJK . Late Shah sahib remained the President of Azad jammu Kashmir from May 1950 to September 1951.

