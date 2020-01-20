Former president Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Sikandar Hayat lauds PM Imran Khan on bringing Kashmir in international spotlight

UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 05:16 PM

Former president Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Sikandar Hayat on Monday paid tributes to Prime Minister Imran Khan for effectively highlighting the Kashmir issue at international level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Former president Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Sikandar Hayat on Monday paid tributes to Prime Minister Imran Khan for effectively highlighting the Kashmir issue at international level.

In a meeting with PM Khan along with former AJK prime minister Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, former president Sardar Sikandar Hayat expressed confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Khan.

The meeting discussed the preparations to mark the upcoming Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 with full fervour.

The AJK leaders also discussed with Prime Minister Khan the political and development matters of Azad Kashmir.

