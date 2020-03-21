Former President of AJK remembered

The 30th death anniversary of veteran Kashmiri leader and ex President of Azad Jammu Kashmir Colonel (Retd) Syed Ali Ahmed Shah was observed across Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday with the renewal pledge to continue the mission of the departed leader to bring the Kashmir freedom movement to its logical end with complete success

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) : The 30th death anniversary of veteran Kashmiri leader and ex President of Azad Jammu Kashmir Colonel (Retd) Syed Ali Ahmed Shah was observed across Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday with the renewal pledge to continue the mission of the departed leader to bring the Kashmir freedom movement to its logical end with complete success.

A ceremony to mark the anniversary was held at his mausoleum in his native city of Mirpur Saturday. Quran Khawani was held for the departed soul besides a special function to pay glorious tributes to the departed Kashmiri leader.

A large number of the participants of the special ceremony, offered Fateha at his mausoleum for the departed soul and other martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir besides praying for the early success of Kashmir freedom movement and for the solidarity, stability, prosperity and uplift of Pakistan .

Leaders from diverse segments of the civil society including Chairman Ali Ahmed Shah Memorial Society and ex President AJK Supreme Court Bar Association Syed Nishat Hussain Kazmi, Advocate Secretary of the society Qaiser Shiraz Kazmi, President Markazi Anjuman e Tajran Mirpur Ch. Muhammad Naeem, Syed Mahmood Hussain Bukhari, Dr. Syed Abid Hussain Shah, Gen. Secy. Mirpur District Bar Association Rashid Nadeem Butt Advocate, Div. chief PID AJK Javed Mallick, Mansoor Rathore, Sardar Maroof, Arshad Butt, KPC President Sajaad Jiraal and others were amongst the key speakers at the function to pay glorious tributes to the late former President of AJK Syed Ali Ahmed Shah for his meritorious services for the Kashmir cause for the achievement of their legitimate right to self determination � besides for the supremacy of law and justice in the state and for the development and uplift of the liberated territory of AJK.

Addressing the ceremony, speakers paid glowing tributes to the departed Kashmiri leader and a great hero of the Kashmir freedom struggle Syed Ali Ahmed Shah for his life-time services rendered for the cause of Kashmiris struggle for liberation of the motherland from the Indian clutches.

Speakers said that best way to pay tributes to the departed Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Ahmed Shah was to follow his foot steps for the achievement of the destination he set for the people of Jammu and Kashmir through the liberation of the homeland from the illegal and forcible clutches of the long Indian subjugation.

Speakers emphasized the need of early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir under the spirit of the international norms and commitments especially the U N resolutions.

Earlier, a large number of people from various walks of life visited the mausoleum of Syed Ali Ahmed Shah here Saturday morning and placed floral wreath at the mazar besides offering Fateha for the departed soul.