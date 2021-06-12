UrduPoint.com
Four Killed In Attack On Police Station In North Kashmir - Gov't Sources To Sputnik

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 01:04 PM

Four Killed in Attack on Police Station in North Kashmir - Gov't Sources to Sputnik

Two police officers and two civilians have been killed in an attack on a checkpoint in north Kashmir's Arampora area, Indian government sources told Sputnik on Saturday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) Two police officers and two civilians have been killed in an attack on a checkpoint in north Kashmir's Arampora area, Indian government sources told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Gunmen attack police station in Arampora area.

Two police personnel and two civilians have been killed in the firing. Security forces have cordoned off the area and search operation is underway," the sources said.

According to the Indian media reports, suspected militants opened fire at the police unit in the region's Baramulla district.

More Stories From Kashmir

