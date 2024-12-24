Four killed, one injured in road accident in AJK

At least four persons were killed while one injured grievously as a car carrying a wedding-party, skidded off the road and fell into river in Neelam Valley in Azad Jammu Kashmir on Tuesday

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Dec, 2024) At least four persons were killed while one injured grievously as a car carrying a wedding-party, skidded off the road and fell into river in Neelam Valley in Azad Jammu Kashmir on Tuesday.

According to police, the tragic incident occurred at at Nagdar Koneri village in the Neelum Valley where a car with five persons including bridegroom of wedding party, fell into the Neelum River, due to snowy road.

The wedding party was traveling from Mansehra to Changin, Neelum Valley.

Currently, the Neelam valley is experiencing harsh winter conditions, with heavy snowfall, making driving extremely hazardous.

Besides locals, official rescue teams immediately rushed the scene of mishap to join the operation.

