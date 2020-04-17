Four more Kashmiri youth martyred in Indian state terrorism in IOJ&K

The Occupational Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred four Kashmiri youth in Shopian and Kishtwar districts of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) : The Occupational Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred four Kashmiri youth in Shopian and Kishtwar districts of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

According to a report reaching here Friday from across the line of control, the heavily armed Indian troops shot dead two innocent Kashmiri youth each during cordon and house-to-house search operations at Dairoo Keegam in Shopian and in Dachan area of Kishtwar. The operations in both the areas continued till last reports came in till Friday evening, the report said.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference said that at a time when prisoners were being released across the world to save them from coronavirus, India continued to subject the illegally detained Kashmiris to political vengeance by prolonging their detention.

He appealed to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, world powers and human rights bodies including international Committee of Red Cross, Amnesty International and Asia Watch to fulfill their moral and constitutional responsibilities towards the release of incarcerated Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Asiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Dr Muhammad Qasim, the report said.