Open Menu

Free Health Cards Restored For All AJK Residents, Announces PM

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2024 | 09:16 PM

Free health cards restored for all AJK residents, announces PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has announced the restoration of free medical treatment through Health Cards for all residents of the state

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has announced the restoration of free medical treatment through Health Cards for all residents of the state.

This announcement was made during a Legislative Assembly session in the State metropolis on Monday, in response to a question from opposition leader Khawaja Farooq.

The Prime Minister stated that the health care facility would be available while adhering to the AJK budget constraints.

He emphasized that providing health facilities to the people is the government's foremost priority, though he noted that only eligible individuals would benefit from the facility.

In response to a call attention notice by former PM Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi, PM Anwar ul Haq assured that the shortage of healthcare staff would be addressed as a priority.

He highlighted that efforts are being made to overcome the shortage of doctors and paramedical staff in all state-run hospitals and Basic Health Units (BHUs) located near the Line of Control (LoC).

To address the healthcare staffing issues, the PM mentioned that the condition of state subject for prospective doctors seeking employment in AJK's state-run hospitals has been abolished, allowing qualified candidates from across Pakistan to apply.

He also revealed that the government is prepared to offer competitive salaries to attract doctors to the region.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Shortage Prime Minister Budget Abdul Qayyum Khan Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government Opposition Employment

Recent Stories

Ch Shafay chairs meeting to review industrial esta ..

Ch Shafay chairs meeting to review industrial estates issues

1 minute ago
 Senate unanimously passes resolution "unequivocall ..

Senate unanimously passes resolution "unequivocally condemning" Sargodha, Swat m ..

1 minute ago
 Fayaz Butt, Malik Sikandar nominated syndicate mem ..

Fayaz Butt, Malik Sikandar nominated syndicate members of SABS

1 minute ago
 FlyDubai launches flights to two destinations in P ..

FlyDubai launches flights to two destinations in Pakistan

1 minute ago
 PM Shehbaz, Bill Gates for continuing efforts to e ..

PM Shehbaz, Bill Gates for continuing efforts to eradicate polio, strengthen hea ..

4 minutes ago
 Societal revilement pushes people with dwarfism to ..

Societal revilement pushes people with dwarfism towards life of isolation, depre ..

5 minutes ago
Anjam Aqeel demands inclusion of locals in CDA boa ..

Anjam Aqeel demands inclusion of locals in CDA board

5 minutes ago
 FBR initiates countrywide audit to ensure fertiliz ..

FBR initiates countrywide audit to ensure fertilizer dealers pay fair share of t ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistani mangoes arrive in China, delighting e-co ..

Pakistani mangoes arrive in China, delighting e-commerce shoppers with sweet fla ..

5 minutes ago
 PM, Gates visits National Emergencies Operations C ..

PM, Gates visits National Emergencies Operations Centre

5 minutes ago
 Malaysia to host 3-day Pakistani Tape Ball Cricket ..

Malaysia to host 3-day Pakistani Tape Ball Cricket contest

29 minutes ago
 Food Authority discarded 3,000 liters of adulterat ..

Food Authority discarded 3,000 liters of adulterated milk

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir