Free Health Cards Restored For All AJK Residents, Announces PM
Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2024 | 09:16 PM
Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has announced the restoration of free medical treatment through Health Cards for all residents of the state
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has announced the restoration of free medical treatment through Health Cards for all residents of the state.
This announcement was made during a Legislative Assembly session in the State metropolis on Monday, in response to a question from opposition leader Khawaja Farooq.
The Prime Minister stated that the health care facility would be available while adhering to the AJK budget constraints.
He emphasized that providing health facilities to the people is the government's foremost priority, though he noted that only eligible individuals would benefit from the facility.
In response to a call attention notice by former PM Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi, PM Anwar ul Haq assured that the shortage of healthcare staff would be addressed as a priority.
He highlighted that efforts are being made to overcome the shortage of doctors and paramedical staff in all state-run hospitals and Basic Health Units (BHUs) located near the Line of Control (LoC).
To address the healthcare staffing issues, the PM mentioned that the condition of state subject for prospective doctors seeking employment in AJK's state-run hospitals has been abolished, allowing qualified candidates from across Pakistan to apply.
He also revealed that the government is prepared to offer competitive salaries to attract doctors to the region.
