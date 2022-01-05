Freedom is a fundamental right of the people of IIoJ&K

A photographic exhibition depicting Indian atrocities on innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJ&K)was held under the auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council here on Wednesday in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :A photographic exhibition depicting Indian atrocities on innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJ&K)was held under the auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council here on Wednesday in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization, Mashaal Malik, was the chief guest on the occasion.

More than one hundred photographs have been put on display to highlight the human rights violations by Indian forces.

Wife of renowned Kashmiri leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, Mashall said Kashmir was Pakistan's jugular vein, and freedom was the basic right of the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and no one can deny this fact.

Director of RAC Waqar Ahmed said Indian aggression could never suppress the freedom struggle of the people of occupied Kashmir, adding that the current wave of inhuman brutalities of Indian forces had exposed the ugly face of India before the international community.

Meanwhile, former Speaker Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Shah Ghulam Qadir, said Jammu and Kashmir people living on both sides of Line of Control (LoC) were reminded the United Nations of implementing its resolutions on the dispute passed this day in 1949.

Talking to APP, he said it was on January 5, 1949, when the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan adopted a resolution that guaranteed the Kashmiris' right to self-determination through an impartial plebiscite.

Shah said that International Human Rights bodies, particularly the United Nations, should notice Indian actions and atrocities in IIOJK and play their role to settle the lingering dispute in line with the UN resolutions, he added./395