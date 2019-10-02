Freedom movement of Kashmiris has entered new era: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan

(@imziishan)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan said that freedom movement of people living in occupied Kashmir has entered new era

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd October, 2019) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan said that freedom movement of people living in occupied Kashmir has entered new era.Sardar Masood Khan is in Washington to meet lawmakers and experts after India rescinded autonomy of the occupied territory.

During his visit, the AJK president said that India is not serious to hold bilateral talks on Kashmir matter.

International community should play role in stopping India from continues genocide in IoK, he urged.President Masood said United States President Donald Trump has asked India to bring back communications and release detained political leaders.In this regard, he mentioned that this week, 14 Democrats led by Representative Pramila Jayapal urged Modi government to restore internet and cellular service for Kashmiris.