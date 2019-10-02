UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Freedom Movement Of Kashmiris Has Entered New Era: Azad Jammu And Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 12:01 PM

Freedom movement of Kashmiris has entered new era: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan said that freedom movement of people living in occupied Kashmir has entered new era

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd October, 2019) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan said that freedom movement of people living in occupied Kashmir has entered new era.Sardar Masood Khan is in Washington to meet lawmakers and experts after India rescinded autonomy of the occupied territory.

During his visit, the AJK president said that India is not serious to hold bilateral talks on Kashmir matter.

International community should play role in stopping India from continues genocide in IoK, he urged.President Masood said United States President Donald Trump has asked India to bring back communications and release detained political leaders.In this regard, he mentioned that this week, 14 Democrats led by Representative Pramila Jayapal urged Modi government to restore internet and cellular service for Kashmiris.

Related Topics

India Internet Washington Visit Trump United States Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Democrats From Government

Recent Stories

US Congressional panel to discuss HR situation in ..

2 minutes ago

Atif Ikram Sheikh has been elected Chairman Pakist ..

2 minutes ago

New reviews contradict previous guidelines around ..

24 minutes ago

Statins: Link to osteoporosis depends on dosage

24 minutes ago

Better quality 'good' cholesterol may fight athero ..

24 minutes ago

Crimea Sees 5% Increase in Foreign Tourism in Janu ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.