'Fresh Delimitation, A New Form Of State Terrorism In IIOJK'

Wed 22nd December 2021 | 07:20 PM

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Hurriyat leaders have said that the fresh delimitation exercise is a new form of Indian state terrorism and a flagrant violation of the international law

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Chairman of Islamic Political Party, Muhammad Yousaf Naqash in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the delimitation exercise, curriculum modification, new domicile laws, putting up Hindu name plaques on government offices and various such measures as Indian legal and cultural terrorism in IIOJK.

He said, the aim of all these measures is to turn the Muslim majority status of Jammu and Kashmir into a minority and declaring it a Hindu-dominated territory.

He said India's such actions are alarming and indicate its hidden but nefarious intentions regarding IIOJK in the future.

Yousaf Naqash said, despite Indian state terrorism, the Kashmiris are determined to achieve complete freedom from India. He appealed to the world powers to understand the gravity of the situation and take concrete steps to curb the Indian terrorist intentions and save South Asia from a catastrophe.

He also lauded the Pakistan's prime minister and foreign minister for their efforts for highlighting the Kashmir dispute at the international level and exposing the Indian brutalities in IIOJK.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui, in a statement in Srinagar termed the delimitation draft a dirty plan to divide people of the Kashmir Valley and Jammu region on communal and regional basis.

He said the draft also reflects the nefarious designs of New Delhi rulers and policy-makers about people of IIOJK.

"This Chanakiyan plan meant to create a deep wedge between the people of Jammu and Kashmir is devoid of all technical and moral ground realities. Modi-led Indian regime in its colonial cunningness is hell bent to rob off people of Jammu and Kashmir of their well-bonded brotherhood and create an atmosphere of hatred and animosity between them to further the communal and fascist agenda of RSS. This route is their tested route to gain political mileage and power," he added.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Front spokesman in a statement in Srinagar taking strong exception to the delimitation commission's proposal said that it laid bare the BJP government's nefarious game plan aimed at political dis-empowerment and marginalization of Muslim majority in IIOJK.

He said, the delimitation is part of India's systematic settler colonialism campaign to subjugate Muslim majority, minimize its role and provide political mileage to the BJPto enable it to form government in the region so that it could legalize and legitimize the 5th August 2019 controversial decision and the subsequent actions it had taken so far on Kashmir.

He appealed to the international community to take an effective notice of India's hegemonic designs in the region and help stop its political, cultural and religious onslaught against the Kashmiris.

