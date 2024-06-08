- Home
- Kashmir
- News
- Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts predict
Fresh Heat Wave To Hit Entire J&K State From Sunday, June 10: Weather Experts Predict
Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2024 | 11:40 PM
The local weather station in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state, on Saturday, predicted a fresh spell of heat wave starting on June 10 at both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) in the Himalayan state, says a report reaching here on Saturday from across the LoC
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) The local weather station in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state, on Saturday, predicted a fresh spell of heat wave starting on June 10 at both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) in the Himalayan state, says a report reaching here on Saturday from across the LoC.
"A meteorological department official indicated that partly to generally cloudy weather with the possibility of light rain and thunder at scattered places is expected late Saturday," said the report.
The report continued that from June 9 to 17, generally dry weather is forecast, though isolated instances of light rain or thunder cannot be ruled out. This suggests a likely dry spell on June 14 and the Eid-ul-Azha festival beginning on June 17.
Farmers are advised to resume their farming activities, including spraying and fertilizer application, from June 9 onward.
The MeT department also warned of a fresh heat wave commencing on June 10, according to the report.
Regarding recent temperatures, occupied Srinagar recorded a low of 12.1°C, slightly below the normal 13.4°C for this time of year. Qazigund had a minimum of 11.6 °C, also slightly below normal.
Pahalgam's temperature was slightly above normal at 7.2 °C. Kokernag recorded 11.2°C, which is 1.0°C below normal. Kupwara saw a low of 10.5°C, 1.2°C below normal, and Gulmarg recorded 3.4°C, significantly below normal by 5.3°C.
And in occupied Jammu, the temperature was 24.1 °C, above normal by 1.6 °C. Other recorded temperatures included Banihal at 14.2°C, Batote at 15.8°C, and Bhaderwah at 14.4°C, the report added.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..
Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra
Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visits MSD
Lansana Wonneh, Representative of UN Women Pakistan met with the Speaker GB Asse ..
Oinic lights up Times Square’ in support of Pakistan for T20 World Cup 2024
PARC works to scale up, maximize crops: Chairman
Proud of launching mass welfare Rs10 billion Special Protection Program in AJK: ..
Climate Change conference: CJP emphasizes adoption of eco-friendly measures
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad Cadet College6 minutes ago
-
Mirpur AJK goes into grip of severe heat wave1 hour ago
-
AJK govt taking important decisions after due consultations with allied partners: PM AJK2 days ago
-
World Environment Day celebrated in AJK3 days ago
-
AJK environment minister seeks collective role of society to successfully meet future challenges4 days ago
-
AJK determined to improve the standard of living of its far-flung remote area population: AJK PM Anw ..4 days ago
-
Preparations begin to celebrate 'World Environmental Day' in AJK5 days ago
-
AJK PM for implementation of ethical code of practice for media9 days ago
-
ASA MUST AJK urges concerned quarters to increase budget for HEC sector9 days ago
-
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister16 days ago
-
Integrated industrial uplift plan is proposed to be inked into the new fiscal year AJK budget17 days ago
-
AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash19 days ago