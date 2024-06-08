Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts predict

The local weather station in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state, on Saturday, predicted a fresh spell of heat wave starting on June 10 at both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) in the Himalayan state, says a report reaching here on Saturday from across the LoC

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) The local weather station in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state, on Saturday, predicted a fresh spell of heat wave starting on June 10 at both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) in the Himalayan state, says a report reaching here on Saturday from across the LoC.

"A meteorological department official indicated that partly to generally cloudy weather with the possibility of light rain and thunder at scattered places is expected late Saturday," said the report.

The report continued that from June 9 to 17, generally dry weather is forecast, though isolated instances of light rain or thunder cannot be ruled out. This suggests a likely dry spell on June 14 and the Eid-ul-Azha festival beginning on June 17.

Farmers are advised to resume their farming activities, including spraying and fertilizer application, from June 9 onward.

The MeT department also warned of a fresh heat wave commencing on June 10, according to the report.

Regarding recent temperatures, occupied Srinagar recorded a low of 12.1°C, slightly below the normal 13.4°C for this time of year. Qazigund had a minimum of 11.6 °C, also slightly below normal.

Pahalgam's temperature was slightly above normal at 7.2 °C. Kokernag recorded 11.2°C, which is 1.0°C below normal. Kupwara saw a low of 10.5°C, 1.2°C below normal, and Gulmarg recorded 3.4°C, significantly below normal by 5.3°C.

And in occupied Jammu, the temperature was 24.1 °C, above normal by 1.6 °C. Other recorded temperatures included Banihal at 14.2°C, Batote at 15.8°C, and Bhaderwah at 14.4°C, the report added.

