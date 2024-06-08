Open Menu

Fresh Heat Wave To Hit Entire J&K State From Sunday, June 10: Weather Experts Predict

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts predict

The local weather station in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state, on Saturday, predicted a fresh spell of heat wave starting on June 10 at both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) in the Himalayan state, says a report reaching here on Saturday from across the LoC

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) The local weather station in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state, on Saturday, predicted a fresh spell of heat wave starting on June 10 at both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) in the Himalayan state, says a report reaching here on Saturday from across the LoC.

"A meteorological department official indicated that partly to generally cloudy weather with the possibility of light rain and thunder at scattered places is expected late Saturday,"  said the report.

The report continued that from June 9 to 17, generally dry weather is forecast, though isolated instances of light rain or thunder cannot be ruled out. This suggests a likely dry spell on June 14 and the Eid-ul-Azha festival beginning on June 17.

Farmers are advised to resume their farming activities, including spraying and fertilizer application, from June 9 onward.

The MeT department also warned of a fresh heat wave commencing on June 10, according to the report. 

Regarding recent temperatures, occupied Srinagar recorded a low of 12.1°C, slightly below the normal 13.4°C for this time of year. Qazigund had a minimum of 11.6 °C, also slightly below normal.

Pahalgam's temperature was slightly above normal at 7.2 °C. Kokernag recorded 11.2°C, which is 1.0°C below normal. Kupwara saw a low of 10.5°C, 1.2°C below normal, and Gulmarg recorded 3.4°C, significantly below normal by 5.3°C.

And in occupied Jammu, the temperature was 24.1 °C, above normal by 1.6 °C. Other recorded temperatures included Banihal at 14.2°C, Batote at 15.8°C, and Bhaderwah at 14.4°C, the report added.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

India Weather Heat Wave Jammu Srinagar June From

Recent Stories

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

2 minutes ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

2 minutes ago
 Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

2 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

6 minutes ago
 AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of ..

AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..

6 minutes ago
 Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra

Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra

7 minutes ago
Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visi ..

Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visits MSD

7 minutes ago
 Lansana Wonneh, Representative of UN Women Pakista ..

Lansana Wonneh, Representative of UN Women Pakistan met with the Speaker GB Asse ..

7 minutes ago
 Oinic lights up Times Square’ in support of Paki ..

Oinic lights up Times Square’ in support of Pakistan for T20 World Cup 2024

7 minutes ago
 PARC works to scale up, maximize crops: Chairman

PARC works to scale up, maximize crops: Chairman

5 minutes ago
 Proud of launching mass welfare Rs10 billion Speci ..

Proud of launching mass welfare Rs10 billion Special Protection Program in AJK: ..

5 minutes ago
 Climate Change conference: CJP emphasizes adoption ..

Climate Change conference: CJP emphasizes adoption of eco-friendly measures

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir