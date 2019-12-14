Fresh rains, snowfall add to miseries of people in IOK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :The increase in chill after fresh rains and snowfall has added to the miseries of the people of Kashmir Valley who have been already suffering immensely due to strict military siege since 5th August

According to Kashmir Media Service, the residents of the Valley have more difficult days to face as they could not stock essential commodities for the harsh winter. Usually, the people used to store edibles and firewood before the onset of the winter season as part of the age-old practice keeping in view the closure of Srinagar-Jammu Highway, the only surface link of the territory, during most of the season.

However, this year, they could not do so owing to continued lockdown. The valley remained cut off from rest of the world on the third consecutive day, today, due to closure of the highway.

The ground situation in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions remained grim on 132nd consecutive day, today, because of the restrictions and suspension of internet services.

President Doctors Association Kashmir, Dr Suhail Naik, in a statement in Srinagar, demanded restoration of the internet service to hospitals on urgent basis.