Friday prayers offered at historic, central Jamia Masjid, after a gap 21 weeks in Sinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The congregational Friday prayers were offered at the historic and central Jamia Masjid Srinagar and other mosques, shrines of the territory after a gap of 21 weeks due to COVID-19 pandemic, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service as soon as the Azaan (call for prayer) echoed from the minarets of the Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, a large number of people including men and women rushed towards the grand mosque and offered the congregational Friday prayers observing all measures of physical distancing and other SOPs including wearing of face masks, being implemented by the Anjuman.

However, the people on the occasion missed the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is under continued house arrest for more than a year now.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continuing the tradition of his forefathers the Mirwaizeen as a religious and social leader, delivered sermon from the pulpit of Jamia Masjid.

However, Mirwaiz could not attend the Jamia Masjid due to his continued house detention.

On the occasion, the people offered special prayers seeking refuge from the ongoing corona virus pandemic, and the drought-like situation in the Kashmir Valley and other problems and challenges Kashmiris are facing.

Dar-ul-Khair Mirwaiz Manzil had put in place the arrangements for providing free masks to those who had come to the grand mosque without face-masks.