FRR hosts Orientation to First Response Radio

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) , Under the spirit to ensure the dissemination of swift information in case of any disaster including the natural calamities, the orientation to First Response Radio was held here on Saturday under the auspices of HCR Pakistan / Foundation, also the Coordinator First Response Radio ( Pakistan ) with the coordination of the state-run Azad Kashmir Radio / FM-101 Mirpur

Chief Executive Officer of the host HCR Pakistan Foundation, Coordinator of FRR Hazeen Latif and Station Director Azad Kashmir Radio / FM-101 Mirpur Muhammad Shakeel apprised the audience of the significance of the dissemination of quick information in case of any disaster including the earthquake and tsunami-like natural catastrophe through the immediate involvement of the concerned stakeholders including the state-run relief and rehabilitation agencies.

Hazeen Latif disclosed on this occasion that a five-day capacity-building workshop will be hosted in March next year by his organization to ensure and strengthen the involvement of the aspirants intending to use the first response radio in case of disaster in any part of the state for the dissemination of due information and knowledge among the population of any-calamity hit area including the preventive measures for the safety of lives and properties in aftermath of the calamity.

The event was attended among others by senior journalists including Altaf Hamid Rao from APP, Zaffar Mughal and Raja Habib Ullah, Head of news Division AK Radio Mirpur Ali Akhtar Salim, Sr. Producers of AK Radio Mirpur Azam Khan Niazi and Jameel Basher, CEO of Muslim Hands (AJK) Raja Arslan Nusrat, representatives of various local FM Radio Channels and Non-Governmental Relief Organizations including Kh. Zaffar Iqbal, officials of the State Health Department including DHO Dr. Fida Hussain, Medical Superintendent DHQ Teaching Hospital Mirpur Dr. Farooq Noor, Collector Mangla Dam Affairs / Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Ayub, Civil Defense department, Rescue 1122 and other related governmental and non-governmental functionaries.