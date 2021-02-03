Function held in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :A function was held at City Degree Girls College, Gulbhar on Wednesday under the auspices of District Youth Affairs department in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day which is being celebrated on Feb 5, across the country.

A large number of students and teachers from various educational institutions attended the moot where Principal Frontier College for Women Zila Humma was the chief guest.

Girl students of different colleges presented tableaus highlighting atrocities of the Indian forces against innocent and oppressed Kashmiri people who have been struggling for their legitimate cause.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Zila Humma and Principal Tahira Dar said that India had illegally occupied Kashmir but people of the valley would one day succeed in their just cause of freedom by the Grace of Allah Almighty.

They also urged the International community to play a role in resolving the Kashmir issue which had put peace of the entire region at stake, adding the UN should also implement its own resolutions to resolve Kashmir dispute amicably.

They resolved that Pakistan would continue its democratic, moral and political support towards their Kashmir brethren in their struggle of freedom.

Later, teachers and students took a walk in which slogans were chanted in favour of freedom of Kashmir. Shields and certificates were also distributed among speakers.