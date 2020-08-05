UrduPoint.com
Function Held To Pay Tribute To Kashmiris' Freedom Struggle Against Indian Occupation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 06:38 PM

Function held to pay tribute to Kashmiris' freedom struggle against Indian occupation

A function was organized at auditorium hall on Wednesday to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters on the occasion of Youm-e- Istehsal being observed across the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :A function was organized at auditorium hall on Wednesday to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters on the occasion of Youm-e- Istehsal being observed across the country.

The chief guest of the function , Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi addressing the ceremony said that the world has rejected the Indian move to bring demographic change in Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to convert Muslim majority into a minority.

He said despite massive use of force and atrocities, India failed to stop Kashmiri freedom movement.

He said that "Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan, we would continue moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people for their freedom struggle.

He said Military Siege was imposed in IIOJK since 5 August 2019 and resorted to unprecedented atrocities but failed to diminish spirit of Kashmiri people for freedom and independence.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shabir Khan, District Officers, Police Officers, scholars, teachers, students, civil defense and other welfare organizations, among others, participated in the function.

The Deputy Commissioner said that our final destination is Srinagar and would continue support Kashmiris for their freedom struggle.

At the end, a rally was organized to show solidarity with the Kashmiri martyrs and paid tribute to their unprecedented sacrifices.

