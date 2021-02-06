UrduPoint.com
Fundamental Rights Revoked In The Name Of Reorganization Of Jammu & Kashmir: Andy Vermaut

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 01:52 PM

Fundamental rights revoked in the name of reorganization of Jammu & Kashmir: Andy Vermaut

Andy Vermaut Europee, with the international alliance for the defense of rights and freedoms (AIDL), has shown his concern over the India's aggression in occupied Jammu & Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Andy Vermaut Europee, with the international alliance for the defense of rights and freedoms (AIDL), has shown his concern over the India's aggression in occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

On the Kashmir Solidarity Day the other day, she said "I demonstrate my deepest respect for the just struggle of the Kashmir citizens for their right to self-determination under UN resolutions".

He said that all stakeholders should organize solidarity marches in Europe and a big conference with all the international players of good will,said in a message issued.

He said that the harm and misery caused to the Kashmiri people and human rights is really undeniable, said in a message received here .

He added that the fundamental rights have been revoked in the name of the reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar becomes a fortress. The jail in Jammu and Kashmir is the oldest in the country, and exists to the present day. We with the international alliance for the defense of rights and freedoms (AIDL) continue to record extrajudicial executions, abuse and disappearances of men and young people,he added.

More Stories From Kashmir

