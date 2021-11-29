UrduPoint.com

GA Gulzar Seeks Intervention By UN Chief To Extrajudicial Killings In IIOJK

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 01:38 PM

GA Gulzar seeks intervention by UN chief to extrajudicial killings in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed its deep concern over the unabated human rights abuses at the hands of more than one million Indian occupation troops against the freedom-loving people of Kashmir.

APHC Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar while terming the Kashmir dispute as an unfinished agenda of the Partition Plan of Pak-India subcontinent in 1947, said that unless the New Delhi's illegal occupation is vacated unconditionally, peace and prosperity in South Asia shall remain hostage to the uncertainty prevailing in the region, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The APHC leader rejected the arrogant behaviour of India and said it is a matter of humanity to ponder upon the volatile situation in the occupied territory where people have been deprived of their fundamental rights and feel insecure about their lives in the presence of around a million men in uniform, especially after the gruesome carnages staged at Hyderpora and Rambagh areas of Srinagar.

GA Gulzar referred to the political and peaceful doctrines of the science of conflict resolutions adopted by the United Nations in the recent past in East Timor and Sudan, and said that Right to Self-Determination is a well recognised legal and democratic formula for the permanent solution of the Kashmir dispute.

Reaffirming the strong pledge of the freedom-loving people of Kashmir, he said that the brave people of Kashmir have defeated the Indian military might and with strong determination shall carry on the resistance movement to its logical conclusion through thick and thin.

The APHC leader sought the intervention by the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres to the extrajudicial killings by Indian occupation forces and widespread genocide, human rights abuses and arbitrary arrests in the occupied territory. He demanded early resolution to the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions to which India is a signatory.

