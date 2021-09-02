UrduPoint.com

Gandapur Condemns Reports Of Heavy Military Siege On Syed Ali Gilani's Funeral

Sumaira FH 34 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 01:36 PM

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Thursday strongly condemned the reports of heavy military siege on funeral of veteran All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader (APHC) Syed Ali Gilani

In a condolence message, he said it was reprehensible that the Kashmiri people have been prevented to attend the funeral of their leader.

He said the cowardly attack of Indian government could not stop the struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self determination.

Gandapur said Kashmiris would continue the struggle with the ideology of Syed Ali Gilani for the independence of the valley.\932

